The President Nigeria Needs – Gbenga Olawepo

Yesterday on AIT Democracy Today, Mr Gbenga Olawepo spoke on the President Nigeria Needs – a True Nigerian President; not Igbo, Hausa or Yoruba president.

A President that will see All of Nigeria as his or her constituency.

A President that will do justice to all regardless of ethnic or religious persuasion.

A President that will create the environment for Jobs for our young people, who currently have 54% of them (between ages 15 and 25) Unemployed!

This interesting conversation, captures my thoughts about the country’s current situation.

It is a refreshing perspective that answers every question with depth and clarity.

No attack on anyone or group, no abuse against any tribe or religion, infact there’s no bitterness or throwing blames at so called enemy, just a perfect and well articulated stance on the current situation and a way forward for Nigeria.

Kindly watch the clip

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sZVA9HJrKYo