The Senators Representing Lagos State Are Tinubu’s Servants – PDP

Temidayo Akinsuyi, Lagos

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Lagos state chapter on Saturday has described as a disaster the decision of the three senators from the state who voted against electronic transmission of election results.

Speaking in a chat with SATURDAY INDEPENDENT, Dr Adegbola Dominic, the state chairman of the PDP said the actions of the senators did not come to him as a surprise given the fact that they are puppets of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, former governor of Lagos and national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Their rejection of electronic transmission of results is a disaster but it didn’t come to me as a surprise because we know the type of people representing us in the National Assembly. The three senators are servants and puppets of Tinubu, and they see him as their master. They don’t have a mind of their own; it is what he tells them that they do.

“Tinubu is a man that has no character; a man with multiple names and ages. Don’t forget, he rejected national conference in 2014 describing it as a ‘Greek gift’ and he has also been silent on restructuring.

“So, I am not surprised the three senators from Lagos too are against electronic transfer of results.

“Their actions have further confirmed that APC doesn’t mean well for this country and that is why we are working hard to get them out of government,” Dominic said.

https://independent.ng/three-senators-representing-lagos-state-are-tinubus-servants-pdp/