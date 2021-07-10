‘The Suffering Boy Has Graduated’ – Man Who Did Menial Jobs To Sponsor His School

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

A Nigerian man, Maduadichie Cyprian, who engaged in menial jobs and used the proceeds to sponsor himself through school, has taken to his social media handle to celebrate his graduation, NaijaCover Reports.

Posting photos of himself doing the menial jobs alongside photos of himself on the day of his final paper, Cyprian wrote,

‘THE SUFFERING BOY HAS GRADUATED!

Don’t envy me, rejoice with me. Whenever I see these pictures, i cry because I know how I suffered to make it in school.

Happy Graduation to me.

Congratulations

to Me, I and myself

Cyma is a Graduate



