The World’s Top 9 Deadliest Snakes (Photos)

Few animals strike as much fear into people as venomous snakes.

Although the chances of running into a venomous snake, much less being bitten and dying from the toxin injected into one’s body, are miniscule compared to dying from cancer, heart disease, or an automobile accident, this seemingly unreasonable fear remains very real for many people.

The snakes described here live primarily in tropical regions, but some might be living in research centers and zoos near you.

https://www.britannica.com/list/9-of-the-worlds-deadliest-snakes