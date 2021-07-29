There Was Always Something Suspicious About Abba Kyari – Kperogi

There was always something eerily suspicious about so-called super cop Abba Kyari who has now been indicted in a multimillion-dollar money laundering scam in court documents unsealed by the FBI this week. He has always struck me as transparently dodgy and exhibitionistic, and I’ve always wondered why this isn’t apparent to most Nigerians.

As a general rule, most people who have a compulsive need to be overly showy and self-congratulatory about a virtue or a deed—religious morality, policing, etc.— often have something to hide.



Farooq Kperogi