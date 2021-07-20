Thief Caught And Disgraced At Ubi Franklin’s Son’s Birthday Party (Photo, Video)

A man accused of being a thief was allegedly caught red-handed at Ubi Franklin and Lilian Esoro’s son’s birthday, IgbereTV reports.

The man who was said to have been caught stealing at two different occasions previously but was pardoned.

Again, he was caught at Ubi’s son, Jayden’s 5th birthday party over the weekend and Ubi disgraced him.

In a video shared on Ubi Franklin’s Instagram handle, he was heard shouting at the alleged thief.

“See this idiot. You wan come spoil my pikin birthday. You dey mad,” Ubi told him.

Another man is heard in the video saying that that alleged thief was caught at an event a day prior after he stole a phone, but he was spared. Another person also claimed the man was caught stealing in Harvesters Church.

But the accused continued claiming that he is innocent of the accusation.

Ubi Franklin captioned the video;

“That’s the Thief.

Look out for him wherever You see him.

He stole at an event the previous day and he came to try same thing at my son’s party.”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CRhWBSOpCy_/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lLHSw8OSF8c

Lalasticlala