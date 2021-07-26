‘This Big, Long Python Fell From My Roof & We Killed & Cooked It’ (Pictures)

Hello Nairalanders,I was in the bathroom getting ready for work when I heard this Strange sound. After my bath I went into my room and discovered my roof fell,I never imagined a snake fell from my roof.

while dressing up,was hearing strange sounds. I decided to look beneath my bed and saw this creature tail and vooom,I disappeared outside for help.

Na waiting end the snake be this Below,thanks for the snake. Work free day

