This Young Lady Is Missing! Have You Seen Her? (Photo)

The brother of a young woman from Minna, Niger State, who allegedly went missing is pleading for public’s help in finding her, NaijaCover Reports.

According to Muhammad Salihu Who Notified NaijaCover On Facebook, Said his sister, Maimuna has been missing since Friday, July 9 after she was sent to the market.

“Her name is Muhammad Abdullahi Maimuna she’s from minna Niger State, she’s my sister and she’s been missing since on Friday afternoon and she’s no where to be found. She was sent to the market and from there nobody knows her where about till today. Please help rebroadcast and say a prayer for her please” he wrote as gathered by NaijaCover.

