Thousands Of Party Faithfuls Storm Maduka’s Rally, Demand New Party Adoption (Photos)

THOUSANDS OF DIFFERENT PARTY FAITHFULS STORM MADUKA RALLY, DEMANDS NEW PARTY ADOPTION

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LGgOKakx0gk

Few moments ago in Awka, the capital city of Anambra state, the campaign office and humanitarian Organization of a former PDP Governorship Aspirant, Dr. Godwin Maduka, was filled with thousands of people from across different political parties demanding that he adopts a new Party ahead of the forthcoming Governorship election.

According to Anambra Update, the people of Anambra state from the entire 21local government area had stormed the campaign office of Dr. Maduka during a rally in Awka, which witnessed a huge number of persons, including PDP statutory, Ad-hoc Delegates and card carrying members of both the ruling party in the state APGA and the All Progressive Congress.

Our Reporter noted that the massive crowd of people was later addressed by Dr. Godwin Maduka who had earlier invited them in continuation of his initial appreciation for their supportive efforts during the just concluded PDP primary elections, which he described as primary selection by cabals to selfishly appoint a candidate they can influence to their interest.

While addressing the huge turnout of Ndi Anambra during the rally in Anambra state, he stated categorically that his major goal was premised on the alleviation of poverty, creation of job opportunities through huge investments and make Anambra state greater and better, thereby attracting foreign investors to boost development in the state.

However many persons who spoke to our Reporter noted that Dr. Godwin Maduka is indeed the people’s choice of a Governor in the forthcoming Governorship elections in Anambra. Other threw abusive words at PDP for loosing such a candidate, stressing that the party Cabals hasn’t only failed the party but have also failed the people.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/07/thousands-of-different-party-faithful-storm-madukas-rally-demand-new-party-adoption/