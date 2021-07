Connect on Linked in

Timi Dakolo And Family Celebrate His Son, Alexander’s Graduation In School (Photos)

Nigerian Singer, Timi Dakolo and his family celebrated his son, Alexander on his graduation from elementary school today, IgbereTV reports.

Sharing photos of the celebration on his Instagram handle, he wrote;

“The Chairman’s graduation.

The chairman is going to college.

The chairman is a big boy now.

@alexanderdakolo”

