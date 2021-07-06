Tips To Grow Your Business Online In Nigeria With A Tight Budget

Get a good website – in order to have a functional website, you will need a domain name(www.example.com) and a good web hosting provider, I’ll recommend . A good web host and a good hosting plan will help your website load faster.

Build and use an e-mail list – rather than just having customers visit your website and leave, have them drop their email or subscribe to your mailing list. This will allow you to communicate with them later in future.

Use SEO to get organic traffic – SEO (search engine optimization) is the process of you making your website more search engine friendly. When you optimize your website, target relevant keywords and provide relevant information for that keyword; search engines will rate your website with a higher rank and direct traffic to you because it considers your website relevant to that keyword.

Plan a content marketing strategy – You will need a blog to put out useful and relevant content to attract and build an audience. Your blog also helps with your SEO. Plan your content marketing strategy by finding keywords that are relevant to your line of business/industry. After you have planned your topics, start creating content around these topics and publish them online frequently and consistently.

Use Google Analytics – Google analytics helps to monitor and analyze traffic on your website. The data provided by Google is very insightful and can be used to make informed and data driven decisions. Rather than guessing which of your marketing tactics are working and which ones aren’t, you can simply install Google analytics and it will show you the sources you are getting traffic from.

Leverage social media to drive traffic – social media is now a big deal, with so many users’ social media presents great opportunities for business to reach their end customers and engage with them. Start with creating a social media account/group/page for your business on social networks relevant to your industry. Share useful and interactive content, you can use social networks to build your mail list. Also make it easy for users to share your content on social media by using share buttons.

Participate in online communities – Online communities are forums and boards where people come to post questions, socialize, find content and explore. They are a usually free, what you need to do is invest time in building authority and becoming a thought leader in certain discussions. Make sure you find communities relevant to your business. Examples of existing online communities are Reddit, Quora, TripAdvisor, StackOverflow, StackExchange.

Affiliate Marketing – this is a referral arrangement in which an online retailer(advertiser) pays commission to a referrer when users purchase a product using their referral link. This can be useful for e-commerce websites. You will need an affiliate management system to tract affiliate activity and payout affiliate partners.

PPC Advertising – PPC (pay per click) is marketing that lets you set your price for the total number of vies and click you will get to your website. Use Google AdWords and Facebook Ads to run PPC campaigns on a small budget. You can set your price as low as $1/day. You can set your target, keywords, audience and more.

Use “FOMO”. Wait, what’s “FOMO”? – marketing is psychology and psychology is marketing. FOMO is (Fear of Missing Out) and you can use this to boost sales. How many times have you rushed to buy something online just because you saw that only 1 was left or that the discount timer was about to run out? These companies are applying psychology in their marketing to get you to buy. You too can make use of this tactic and create anxiety about missing out on an exciting and trendy product or service you are selling. Build anxiety by adding scarcity to your offer. Use FOMO to boost sales and conversions.



