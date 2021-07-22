Tokyo 2020: Nigerian Referee, Ndidi Officiates, As Women Football Events Kicks Off

Tokyo 2020: Nigeria Referee Officiate, As Women Football Events Kicks Off

After a long delay, Tokyo 2020 Olympic games finally take off in the early hours of Wednesday with Women Football events, BSNSports.com.ng can reports.

The ancient Games was supposed to have been held in the year 2020 but was postponed due to the outbreak of Coronavirus which halted Sporting events across the globe.

The women football events kick off without Nigeria’s Super Falcons who crashed out during the African qualifiers.

Great Britain Women Football team faced Chile in the opening game and four African referees were in charge of the game.

Salima Mukansanga of Rwanda was the centre referee, Bernadettar Kwimbira of Malawi was the assistant referee 1 and Assistant referee 2 was Mary Njoroge of Kenya while Ndidi Madu of Nigeria acted as 4th official.

Madu had prior to her departure to the Olympics passed two COVID-19 tests organised by FIFA designated Medical Centre in Port Harcourt and had also passed in all the pre-Olympic Games physical fitness tests conducted on Wednesday 09 June 2021 by the Nigeria Football Federation in Abuja on behalf of FIFA.



