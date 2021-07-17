Tokyo 2020 Olympics: D’Tigers Ranked 4th In Latest FIBA Power Rankings

Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers, has been ranked fourth in the latest FIBA power rankings ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The power rankings which was published on FIBA’s official website on Friday, is D’Tigers’ highest in history.

The rankings, which is different from the FIBA World Ranking presented by Nike, is based on the recent performances of the teams.

It is determined by dividing the sum of all the win points, tie points, schedule points and bonus points by the number of games played.

D’Tigers occupy the fourth spot after recording huge wins against basketball powerhouses USA and Argentina during their exhibition games in Las Vegas lately. The US are third while Argentina are in eight place.

Coach Mike Brown’s side eventually lost their final exhibition game 108-69 to Australia.

They will kick-off their Olympic campaign against Australia on July 25 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

The Aussies are number one in the power rankings while D’Tigers’ other Group B opponents Italy and Germany are seventh and ninth respectively.

All the 12 teams that will participate in men’s basketball at this year’s Olympics feature in the power rankings.

https://www.completesports.com/tokyo-2020-olympics-dtigers-ranked-4th-in-latest-fiba-power-rankings/