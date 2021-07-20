Tokyo Olympics 2021 Live Updates Thread

The Tokyo Olympics are set to open July 23rd, nearly one year to the date after they were originally scheduled to begin before being postponed due to COVID.

Over 11,000 athletes are expected to compete in 339 events during the course of the Olympics, which, despite being postponed, are still being branded as the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Tokyo Olympics commence with the June 23 opening ceremony and will conclude with the closing ceremony on Sunday, August 8. The opening ceremony will be held on the evening of June 23 in Tokyo and will air at 7 a.m. EST in the United States.

WILL FANS BE ALLOWED AT THE TOKYO OLYMPICS?

The Olympics will allow a limited number of local fans. International fans have already been barred from traveling to Japan for this summer’s Games because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Organizers say that nearly 3.7 million tickets have been sold to Japanese residents. Venues will allow up to 50% capacity but will be capped at a maximum of 10,000 spectators. Fans will not be allowed to cheer, must wear masks, and are being told to go straight home after each event.

WHAT IS THE COVID SITUATION IN TOKYO LIKE?

Tokyo is currently under a state of emergency due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the region. The state of emergency is set to expire on July 12 despite scrutiny regarding the decision to hold the games. A month out from the Tokyo Olympics, only eight percent of the Japanese public is fully vaccinated, adding to public health concerns.

WHEN IS GYMNASTICS?

The women’s team final begins at 6:45 a.m. EST on July 27 and the all-around final will air at 6:50 a.m. EST on July 29. Individual events are scheduled for July 30, 31 and August 1.

WHEN IS SWIMMING?

Swimming events begin on the first day of athletic competition, July 24, and run through July 31.

WHEN IS TRACK AND FIELD?

The 100m finals will be July 31. The 200m, 400m, relays and more will begin August 2 and run through the end of the week.

WHEN ARE THE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL FINALS?

The gold-medal game will air on August 7 at 10:30 p.m. EST.

WHEN ARE THE WOMEN’S SOCCER FINALS?

The USWNT will begin group stage play against Sweden on July 21 at 4:30 a.m. EST. The soccer tournament will culminate with the final, which airs on August 5 at 10 p.m. EST.

WHAT SPORTS HAVE BEEN ADDED?

The Tokyo Olympics will see the introduction of several new sports, including 3×3 basketball, freestyle BMX and madison cycling. Host organizing committees are also allowed to add new sports to the Olympic program. In Tokyo, these sports include karate, sport climbing, surfing and skateboarding, all making their Olympic debuts, while softball and baseball have also returned for the first time since 2008.

We shall be bringing you live updates via this thread.

Please let us make it official Thread for Tokyo Olympics 2021 Games.



https://olympics.com/tokyo-2020/en/