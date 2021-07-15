Tokyo Olympics: Zenith, Access, GTB To Splash ₦100m On Nigerian Basketball Teams

According to a statement shared with TheCable on Wednesday by the ministry, Zenith bank, Access bank and Guarantee Trust Bank (GTB) have agreed to donate a cumulative sum of $200,000 (N100 million) on the D’Tigers and D’Tigress as they take on the world in Tokyo in a few days time

The ministry of youth and sports development has announced the adoption of both the Nigerian men and women basketball teams by three commercial banks ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

The development is said to be part of the adoption initiative by the ministry of sports to aid the athletes’ preparation for the Olympics.

“The Adoption initiative of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development yielded even more fruits on Wednesday as three commercial banks donated $200,000, about N100 million to jointly adopt the National Men’s Basketball Team, D’Tigers and the female team, D’Tigress who are both on their way to the Tokyo Olympics, ” the statement read.

“The Ministry noted that Zenith, Access and Guarantee Trust (GT) banks responded in a timely fashion to the appeal by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare for corporate organizatios to adopt the national teams.

“D’Tigers got $100,000 while D’Tigress also got $100,000 as support to prosecute their participation at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.”

The D’Tigers, who have been punching above their weight with recent victories over Team USA and Argentina, are in group B alongside Australia, Italy and Germany.

D’Tigress are also in group B where they are billed to play USA, Japan and France.

The Olympics will take place from July 23 to August 8, and the basketball event will begin on the third day.



https://www.thecable.ng/tokyo-olympics-zenith-access-gtb-to-splash-n100m-on-nigeria-basketball-teams