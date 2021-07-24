Tokyo2020 Basketball: Nigeria Vs Australia Tomorrow At 9:20am

Australia vs Nigeria will take place on Sunday 25th July, 2021 at 09:20 (UK)

match will take place at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama,

THE PREDICTION

Australia will hope to go deep in this tournament with a medal not out of the question for them but they will want to make a strong start as they take on Nigeria. Australia have won both clashes between the pair including a recent friendly in preparation for this tournament. The Australians were huge 108-69 winners that day and having won their last five matches, they should be able to extend that streak here

