Tokyo2020: Blessing Okagbare Provisionally Suspended For Failed Drug Test

#BREAKING Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare fails drug test, out of #Olympics



BLESSING OKAGBARE OF NIGERIA PROVISIONALLY SUSPENDED AFTER TESTING POSITIVE FOR HUMAN GROWTH HORMONE

31 JULY 2021, MONACO:

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AlU) has provisionally suspended Blessing Okagbare of Nigeria today with immediate effect after a sample collected from the sprinter tested positive for human Growth Hormone.

Growth Hormone is a non-specified substance on the 2021 World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List and a provisional suspension is mandatory following an adverse analytical finding for such substance under the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules.

The AlU collected the sample from Ms. Okagbare during an out-of-competition test on 19 July. The WADA-accredited laboratory that analysed the sample notified the AIU of the adverse analytical finding at mid-day Central European Time yesterday, Friday 30 July.

The athlete was notified of the adverse analytical finding and of her provisional suspension this morning in Tokyo. She was scheduled to participate in the semi-finals of the women’s 100m this evening.

The AlU will make no further comment on this matter at this time.



Athletics Integrity Unit