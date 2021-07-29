Tokyo2020 Olympics Disqualification: Okagbare Slams Sports Administrators

Ten Nigerian athletes were yesterday banned from participating in the Tokyo2020 Olympic Games.

Nigeria is the most affected country, not meeting the minimum testing requirements under Rule 15.

Blessing Okagbare’s reaction:

I have said it before and I will say it again. If you do not know the sport, not passionate about it/Us (the athletes), then you have no business there as an administrator. The sport system in Nigeria is so flaw and we athletes, are always at the receiving end of the damages..

They were busy fighting over power, Excercising their pride over puma contract/ kits forgetting their major responsibility “THE ATHLETES”. It’s sad that this cycle keeps repeating its self and some people will come out to say I am arrogant for speaking my truth. It is my CAREER❤

Blessing Okagbare MFR

Okagbare is a proud Olympian, having won a silver medal in the long jump at the 2008 Beijing Games. The 32-year-old Delta native is going to her fourth Olympic Games and has her eyes set on winning another medal, but this time in the 100m sprint.

She ran a wind-assisted time of 10.63 in Lagos in June, which has buoyed her confidence going to Tokyo. Okagbare is the current African record holder in the 200m with her run of 22.04 seconds in 2018. She was the African 100m and long jump champion in 2010.