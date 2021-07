Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh took to her Instagram handle to gush over her new lover, Prince Kpokpogri as she shared new loved-up photos with him, IgbereTV reports.

She captioned the photos;

“WHAT GOD CAN NOT DO DOES NOT EXIST

.

#PK

#KINGTONTO

#TONTODIKEH

#MAMAAFRICA

#RADICAL4JESUS

#MAMAKING

#MAMADEPAPA

#MRMOM #NSPPD #7AMFIREPRAYERS

#HON. Minister of Happiness”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQ6ifG_H2bc/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link