Tonto Dikeh has compared an old photo of her body to a more recent one after undergoing cosmetic surgery.

The actress, who was way slimmer in her old photo, says she hopes the difference in both photos answers the questions relating to why she went under the knife.

She what she wrote below.

Some one asked me why #ISURGERY

Me:- Well I Hope with this one point of mine I have answered���������������

@grandvillemedlaser DID IT…

#TBT



https://www.instagram.com/reel/CRW_SL5nqRj/?utm_medium=copy_link