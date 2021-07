Tonto Dikeh Praises Her New Lover, Kpokpogri For Changing Her Story (Pictures)

Tonto Dikeh Praises Her Partner, Prince Kpokpogri For Changing Her Story (Photos)

Actress Tonto Dikeh has appreciated her partner, Prince Kpokpogri for changing her story and giving her the kind of life she had dreamt to live, IgbereTV reports.

She stated this as shared more photos from the school graduation of her son, King Andre which she recently attended with Prince Kpokpogri playing a father figure to her son, Andre.

She wrote;

“DOING THIS FOR YEARS WITHOUT A MAN IN MY LIFE WAS BECOMING MY NORM AND THAT OF MY SONS’

.

@kpokpogri YOU CAN’T DESCRIBE THE EMOTIONS THAT RUN THROUGH MY MIND AS YOU WALKED WITH ME TO CHANGE THIS NARRATIVE THAT WAS BECOMING MY NORM….

GOD HONOR YOU “OKO MI’

.

.

.

INDEED HEAVEN REWROTE MY STORY AND MADE IT EVEN BETTER,

GOD HAS ANSWERED MY PRAYERS..

ITS A BIG CONGRATULATIONS TO OUR BABY @kingandre_dikeh

.

INDEED GOD HAS DONE IT MY BOY….

.

It’s raining CONGRATULATION Graduation in Gods Ordained (OUR) Family, One graduation down 2more to go..

.

.

CONGRATULATIONS THE ONLY VALID CONVERSATION

#KINGTONTO

#TONTODIKEH

#MAMAAFRICA

#RADICAL4JESUS

#MAMAKING

#MAMADEPAPA

#MRMOM

#HON. Minister of Happiness”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRgmLbfH2LZ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link