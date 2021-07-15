Tonto Dikeh’s New Husband, Kpokpogri, Receives The Car She Bought For Him (Video)

Tonto Dikeh’s Man, Prince Kpokpogri Takes Delivery Of Car She Bought Him On His Birthday (Photo, Video)

Tonto Dikeh’s man, Prince Kpokpogri has taken delivery of a truck she bought him on his birthday, IgbereTV reports.

The actress shared a video of the truck on her Instastory with the caption “happy birthday again my husband”.

Prince Kpokpogri also took to Instagram to appreciate Tonto Dikeh. He shared a photo of her with the caption;

“Blessed art thou among women”.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CRUc7NIs9BU/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i-bY3hdM110

https://igberetvnews.com/1395595/tonto-dikehs-man-prince-kpokpogri-takes-delivery-car-bought-birthday-photo-video/

