Tonto Dikeh’s New Husband Plays Father Figure At Her Son’s Graduation (Pics)

Tonto Dikeh‘s Man, Prince Kpokpogri Play Father Figure At Her Son’s Graduation (Photos, Video)

Actress Tonto Dikeh and her partner, Prince Kpokpogri attended the graduation of her son, King Andre, from Nursery school in Saturday July 17 2021, IgbereTV reports.

The excited mum shared a lovely video of her and her partner, Prince

Kpokpogiri, accompanying King Andre to receive his graduation certificate.

Posting the video, Tonto wrote that having a man as her head and standing as a father to her son has been her secret prayers. She expressed gratitude to God for answering her prayers by way of sending her Prince.

She wrote

“The rush of emotions is truly beautiful

Having a man stand with me as MY HEAD and as a father to my son ,has been one of my secret prayers….

.

.

Am grateful Lord, for bringing my family this far and your continuous show off of love on us…

If happiness was a person,it’s me KING TONTO…

When I thought he has done too much,Jesus did it again….

He made all things beautiful in his time…

INDEED JESUS IS REALLY TAKING CARE OF ME..

.

.

If this isn’t God,then who is it?

He turned my mockery into gladness…

He turned A MESS INTO A MESSAGE

Halleluyah!!!

Weldone Jesus,I see you!!!

I ADORE YOU @kpokpogri @kingandre_dikeh and all our kids..

Thank you to MY HUSBAND”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRdf9wbHE4_/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bmtAWAEWCaQ