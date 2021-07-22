Tony Elumelu Spends Sallah Holidays With His Brother, Ndudi In Delta (Video)

Founder of Heirs Holdings Tony Elumelu on Wednesday shared a video on Instagram of himself spending time with his brother Ndudi Elumelu in their hometown in Delta State, Igbere TV reports.

Mr Elumelu’s brother, who is the minority leader in the House of Representatives, is seen in the video preparing a dish while Elumelu dishes the food after it was prepared.

“Enjoying the Sallah holidays in my Hometown with my brother Hon @ngelumelu15,” he wrote.



https://www.instagram.com/reel/CRl1oZgH42T/?utm_medium=copy_link

The federal lawmaker also shared the post on his Instagram feed with the caption, “Breakfast”.

Banks, companies, and schools among others will remain closed for work until Thursday as Muslims celebrate Eid-El-Kabir.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pzunhJyWa0w