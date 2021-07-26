Top Ghana Actor, Van Vicker Graduates From University, 24 Years After High School

Ghanaian Actor Van Vicker has graduated from the University after 24 years he completed Senior High School, IgbereTV reports.

Van Vicker who couldn’t further his education due to financial handicap has finally fulfilled his dream of getting Bachelor’s degree and he did so in a grand style.

Graduating from African University College of Communication (AUCC), Van Vicker bagged three awards including First Class Honours, Best Student in his cour and department.

He wrote on his Facebook page;

“21years later, here I stand before you with 3 achievements during my graduation; to God be the Glory.

1. 1st class honors.

2. Best Student in Strategic.

communication.

3. Best Communication Student

Award.

The above is within the context of my 2021 post on social media and is in no way presumptuous but uprightly to inspire – I could not enroll at a tertiary institution in 1997 because my single mother did not have the funds. If free SHS was available back in the day, most likely I would have graduated in 2000/2001.

My career took off and I have been blessed but as someone who relishes education getting that degree was just a matter of time.

I complete my Masters program this December and I am sorely motivated and committed to go even beyond, God willing.

I thank all those who supported me and is supporting me during this journey.

#educational #theyounggodfather”

https://www.facebook.com/100044236697218/posts/378507013633852/?app=fbl