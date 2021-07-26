Tope Alabi Robbed At Gunpoint In Ogun. Police Arrest Suspects (Photo)

Members of an armed robbery gang have engaged men of the Ogun State Police Command in a gun duel while robbing a shop in Atan-Ota, in the Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects reportedly invaded a provision shop and dispossessed its owner, Tope Alabi, of a huge sum of money.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement on Sunday said three suspects: Anu Ibikunle, 32; Rasheed Bisiriyu, 22; and Adebowale Dada, 25, were arrested in connection with the incident on Thursday.

He added that their arrest followed a distress call the police at the Atan Ota divisional headquarters received around 9.45pm.

“Upon the distress call, the DPO Atan-Ota division, CSP Abolade Oladigbolu, mobilised his men and moved to the scene.

“On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums, who first attacked the policemen, later took to their heels having realised the determination of the policemen to subdue them.

“They were hotly chased and three of them were subsequently apprehended.

“Recovered from them were one locally-made pistol, two live cartridges and assorted charms,” Oyeyemi said.

He noted that the state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation.



https://punchng.com/three-arrested-as-ogun-police-robbers-clash/