Transphobic Comment: University Of Cape Town Students Want Adichie’s Lecture Canceled

South African University’s Students Want Adichie’s Lecture Cancelled Over “Transphobic” Comments

The University of Cape Town’s (UCT) Student Representative Council (SRC) wants an open lecture by writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie cancelled, accusing her of transphobia.

Why you should boycott the VC Open Lecture

The Guest Speaker is Chimamanda Ngozi-Adichie:

In a 2017 channel 4 interview, Ngozi-Adichie openely voiced out transphobic views towards trans women when she was asked whether trans women are real women and her response was that “trans women are trans women”.

She subsequently apologized for this statement by stating that the experiences of tran-women and women who are asigned as female at birth have differet experiences, as such trans women cannot be viewed as women.

Hosting Ngozi-Adichie as speaker of a VC Open Lecture is contradictory to the “transformation” values of this institution.

As an institution which actively promotes Intersectional feminism through its curriculum it is important for us to recognize that Ngozi-Adichie enhanced the divide in the feminist community with her anti-trans remarks, instead of using her platform and influence to highlight how trans women also have a right to simply be recognized as who they are without having to defend their womanhood.

We requested that the VC change her as the speaker of her

upcoming Open Lecture in solidarity with transgender students and staff in this this institution.

The VC declined to change her as the speaker.

The argument that trans women are different from cis women assumes that trans women did not experience any form of discrimination prior to transitioning.

In 2017, Laverne Cox wrote a thread on twitter explaining her

experiences prior to transitioning:

“I was assigned male at birth. My gender was constantly policed.

I was told I acted like a girl and was bullied and shamed for that.

Femininity did not make me feel privileged.

The narratives which suggests that all trans women transition

from male privilege erases a lot of experiences and isn’t

intersectional.”



University of Capetown SRC

The SRC webinar “The Dangers of Sectional Feminism in the context of trans women” is expected to take place @6pm on 28/06/2021

Vice-Chancellor’s Position

“It is our view that the invitation of internationally acclaimed author and renowned feminist, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, to deliver the next Vice-Chancellor’s Open lecture, entitled, ‘The Idolatry of Theory: a defense of storytelling’ in no way diminishes, undermines or changes our ongoing efforts in creating a culture of inclusivity, tolerance and acceptance for our diverse community within the university.”

“Cancelling the lecture will rob us all of the opportunity to share, to express, to learn and to change our minds. The alternative of silencing in our view robs us all of these opportunities.”

“Adichie is known for her LGBTQIA+ rights advocacy in Nigeria. While her advocacy has been controversial, it has to be understood in the full complexity of its context. Further, she has been unequivocal in stating that ‘I have and will continue to stand up for the rights of transgender people’. As a university where we must fully embrace the most difficult and challenging conversations, we should only deny people a platform when the grounds for doing so are unequivocal. This is clearly not the case here.”



SOURCE

The University of Capetown was the first to ratify the Inclusivity Policy for Sexual Orientation and offered students and staff a choice of honorifics.

The said interview:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KP1C7VXUfZQ

Adichie’s CLARIFICATION: