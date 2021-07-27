Traveling Is My Hobby, I Want A Job That Entails Traveling

Am a graduate of Business administration and management. I have a 2nd class upper, smart and intelligent. I like traveling and have decided to go for a job that entails traveling. Jobs like a public relations executive, Corporate Business representative, etc..A job that will enable me travel, achieve company objectives, come back and deliver reports, move again to another project. I want to work while doing what I love.

