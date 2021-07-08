Traveling To UK For A Homecare Nursing Job From Nigeria

Hello people.

Please i need your advise on this.

I am a nurse here in Nigeria and i have been trying to migrate to Uk for a nursing job position. i know about the whole process of writing CBT and IELTS. My problem is that i am stuck in IELTS.. I have not passed it yet. i have been trying since 2017 and i have written it 6 times. They cost money as well.

Recently i got a Homecare Job (nursing assistance equivalent) in Uk. I am suppose to sponsor my self to uk unlike the normal NMC UK employment that will sponsor you.

I intend to take the homecare job and travel, when i get there, i will book the cbt and IELTS again. Hopefully, if i pass it, i will registered as a nurse there. At least i will be working and preparing for it.

Please anyone in the house with experience to share concerning settling down as a home care nurse. do you encourage me to do so or i should just decline it and continue writing the IELTS and cbt until i pass it and then register with NMC UK and look for proper nursing Job.. Please i need your advise.

thanks.