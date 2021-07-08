Some bandits on Wednesday stormed a village in Jibiya LGA of Katsina State around 11pm, killing two Immigration officers and rustling hundreds of cattle.

DAILY POST gathered from a reliable source, that the bandits surrounded Kadobe village, close to Immigration checkpoint, after they got information that many cows were sited in the village.

The bandits, the source said, decided to engage the immigration officers at the Kadobe checkpoint in a gun duel and succeeded in killing two officers while trying to escape with the rustled cows.

The immigration officers, sensing their large numbers and the likelihood of being overpowered, called for reinforcement from the military.

The reinforcement team equally ran into an ambush setup by the bandits but were able to repel them. One soldier was injured in the incident.

However, the source said many bandits were also killed in the gun duel but the bandits took their remains along with the rustled cows back to their hideouts.

“The bandits got information that some people brought cows to the village yesterday and you know that the immigration checkpoint is there. So they came in the night and started exchanging fire with the immigration officers. They succeeded in killing two immigration officers and injured one soldier.

“Many of the bandits too were killed but they took away the corpse with the cows,” the source said.

DAILY POST reliably gathered that the corpse of the immigration officers killed in the incident have been deposited in the mortuary while the injured soldier is receiving attention at the Federal Medical Centre, Katsina.

Calls put through to the NIS PRO and the Police were yet to be responded to at the time of filing this report.



https://dailypost.ng/2021/07/08/two-immigration-officers-killed-as-bandits-attack-village-in-katsina/?amp=1&utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter&__twitter_impression=true