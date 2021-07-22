Two Million Young Nigerians To Get UNICEF Job Training

Young Nigerians in 12 states are to benefit from a multi-collaborative scheme between the Federal Government and UNICEF.

Lagos and Kano states are to serve as the takeoff points of the scheme that would be inaugurated July 26 by Vice- President Yemi Osinbajo and the UN agency.

Known as Generation Unlimited (GenU), the innovative programme is targeted at young Nigerians aged 10 and 24.

Two million of them in the age bracket are expected to benefit from the scheme by 2023 and 20 million by 2030 in the areas of education, skills training, employment, entrepreneurship, and empowerment.

The other states where the young Nigerians would be drawn for the first phase are Ogun, Rivers, Cross River, Enugu, Ebonyi, Kaduna, Borno, Bauchi, Benue, and Niger.

GenU is a global multi-sector partnership that was initially launched in September 2018, in collaboration with over 200 partners.

It has reached, to date, more than 100 million young people globally through innovations and programmes in more than 40 countries across six continents.

Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano) and Godwin Obaseki(Edo) as well as UN Resident Coordinator. Edward Kallon are expected to grace the inauguration of GenU Nigeria.

GenU Nigeria has a wide range of development partners, including the African Development Bank, GIZ, ILO, UNDP, USAID and Private Sector Organisations.

Some of the private sector organisations are Airtel, Jobberman, Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), Microsoft, University of Cambridge, Boston Consulting Group and UBA Foundation.

Other African countries currently participating in the GenU partnership include Kenya, Rwanda, South Africa and the Niger Republic.

