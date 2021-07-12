Two Ministers Arrive Anambra Airport Ahead Of Event In Nnewi (Photos)

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed and Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo are in Anambra state.

They landed at Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport, Umueri this morning, on a Private Jet numbered 5N-BOD.

The Ministers are in the state for a scheduled event in Nnewi later today.

The Commissioner for Works, Engineer Marcel Ifejiofor who was among those that recieved them at the airport said that the airport is beyond ninety percent complete, stressing that work is on top speed to beat the deadline given by Governor Willie Obiano for full operation of the airport.

Speaking to the media, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo said that the landing was smooth and commended the state government for making efforts to build such an important project.

The Ministers are expected to be received by the Deputy Governor of Anambra state, Dr. Nkem Okeke at the Government House, Awka.

