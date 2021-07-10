Two Nigerians Die While Partying, 3 Kenyan Women Arrested

Two Nigerian men died after a night hangout with their friends One man is reported to have jumped from the seventh floor of the apartment while the other collapsed and died while cooking for the attendees.

Three Kenyan women between the age of 23 and 25 have been arrested even as police launch investigations to find out what happened.

Police officers are investigating an incident that led to a 23-year-old Nigerian man identified as Ademuajiami Courage Maxwell falling from the seventh floor at Skyhorse apartment in Kilimani

Police officers also found drugs in their apartment and have launched investigations to establish what may have transpired during that fateful night. “There is one who died earlier who is believed to have jumped from the seventh floor of the apartment. We were also able to identify some drugs that were found in the apartment,” said Kilimani OCPD Muturi Mbogo

According to witnesses, the second Nigerian man, who is yet to be identified was in the kitchen preparing a meal for the more than 20 people who were in attendance

But, he collapsed and died before the ambulance called to take him to the hospital arrived. Two other men in the room had also collapsed and rushed to the hospital. “We have not yet done the post mortem but once we do that we will be able to send the exhibits to the analysts to tell us what exactly may have caused this kind of death,” added the area OCPD.

However, according to the officers, only five people were at the scene when they arrive and have three women in custody. The women include Verah Osebe, Anastheni Manji and Diana Moraa and all are reported to be between the age of 22 and 25. Another Nigerian identified as Kebor Kamar Omar was among the two men who collapsed and rushed to hospital. He was treated and discharged. While the other one is still in the hospital.



https://www.tuko.co.ke/418357-kilimani-two-nigerian-nationals-die-partying-3-kenyan-women-arrested.html