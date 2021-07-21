UAE Creates Rain Using Drone Technology That Gives Cloud Electric Shock (Pictures)

The United Arab Emirates is creating its own rain using drones that fly into clouds and unleash electrical charges to beat the sweltering 122 degrees Fahrenheit (50 degrees Celsius) heat.

The rain is formed using drone technology that gives clouds an electric shock to ‘cajole them’ into clumping together and producing precipitation.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9809529/Dubai-creates-RAIN-tackle-122F-heat-Drones-blast-clouds-electrical-charge.html?ns_mchannel=rss&ns_campaign=1490&ito=1490

