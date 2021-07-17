Ugwu Onyeama Federal Road In Enugu: ‘A Death Trap’ (Photos, Video)

This Ugwu Onyeama road in Enugu state, this road is death trap. This road has claim hundreds of life in the past, the deteriorating part of this road is second to none, will i say is worst motorable road you can find anywhere in the World.

This road is Federal and I ask if Federal Government is not aware of the through condition of this road or is because the road is situated in South eastern Nigeria. For God sake this is not Nigeria we want , this road need urgent intervention where is Ugwuanyi Government? This road is impassable for God sake.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ygVRvJ1zpn8