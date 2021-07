#Governor Ifeanyi #Ugwuanyi of #Enugu State receives members of the Board of Trustees (#BOT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (#PDP), led by the Chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin, at the Government House, Enugu.

The PDP BOT members are in Enugu, on official engagement, aimed at further strengthening the Party nationally, for the challenges ahead.

#EnuguStateIsInTheHandsOfGod

#amokelouis

