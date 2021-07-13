UK Weather: London Flooding Engulfs Homes After A Month’s Rain Falls In 1hr (Pix)

CAPITAL CHAOS: FLOODWATER has swamped London homes after a month’s rain fell in just ONE HOUR – but Brits will soon bask in a 27C scorcher.

Alerts have been issued after Monday night’s heavy rain raised river levels and saturated homes – with the London Fire Brigade receiving more than 1,000 calls related to flooding.

Commuters faced a tricky start to the morning as they were met with numerous train cancellations.

This included Thameslink, which warned of disruption across its network as flooding had damaged part of the signalling system.

There have been reports of a pub being flooded and the local Penwortham Girls’ High School will be shut on Tuesday due to “significant flooding”, according to its statement.

The Environment Agency has issued seven flood alerts for Upper River Loddon; River Hamble; River Brent from Hendon to Brentford; Lower River Lee from Hoddesdon to Canning Town; the Lower Lee tributaries; Eastern Yar and Beverley Brook area in Merton, Sutton, Kingston upon Thames, Richmond upon Thames and Wandsworth.

A month’s worth of rain poured down in places in just one hour late Monday – with severe flooding wreaking havoc in Raynes Park, South London, as cars became submerged in the water.

Drivers were forced to abandon their vehicles as the roads were engulfed while residents battled through deep floodwater in their homes.

Water even gushed down into the Underground, forcing a Circle Line train to reverse at Baker Street station.

Other unbelievable footage from the capital shows water surging down the steps at Chelsea’s Sloane Square Tube station.

Heavy flooding also hit Colville Terrace, Holland Road and Ladbroke Grove seeing emergency services evacuate flooded properties and homes with collapsed ceilings.

The City of Westminster Police also said road closures were in place while motorists were warned to avoid driving due to masses of floodwater.

One social media user joked, “Where were you in the Great London Flood of 2021?”

Other parts of the UK were not immune to the wet weather either, with heavy showers and thunderstorms hitting Northern Ireland and Western Scotland yesterday.

In Putney and Seaford, Sussex, heavy downpours caused chaos on the roads, with flooding in places.

Shocking footage of floodwater in Hampstead Heath shared on social media shows police and ambulance vehicles blocked by the “insane” rainfall.

“It’s like a bloody river,” one user wrote.

In Kew Gardens 48mm fell in just a few hours – its July average is normally 47mm.

And in Bournemouth, Brits were deluged with 35mm, compared to the city’s monthly average of 48mm for July.

Preston was dumped with 43mm, while Topcliffe had 54mm of rain, and Swanage was hit with 40mm.

Others in South Hampstead shared videos of people wading through deep waters, saying they have “never seen anything like this”.

Meanwhile in Richmond Park on Monday afternoon, hardy cyclists, joggers and even rollerskaters were snapped battling on through as rain pelted down.

Homes and businesses were warmed they could become waterlogged, with a “small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life”.

Power cuts and loss of other services are also possible, and some communities could become completely cut off by flooded roads.

In Bournemouth, torrential rain brought havoc to the roads today, with cars marooned in deep water, bus routes thrown into chaos and a spate of crashes.

The normally picturesque gardens in the seaside town disappeared beneath floodwater and swamped the flowers and lawns.

