Uncertainty In Imo As Court Halts APC Congresses

There is apprehension in Imo as a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has stopped the All Progressives Congress (APC) from going ahead with Saturday’s congresses in Imo State pending a hearing of a suit brought before the court by the applicant, Okey Anyikwa.

Already, delegates for the congresses have arrived in the State and had been addressed by Governor Hope Uzodimma.

Anyikwa, who is the APC chairman of Ideato South Local Government Area, had approached the Court for an injunction restraining the APC from going ahead with the Saturday’s congresses because of the judgment of the Appeal Court that upheld the tenure of the State Exco elected in 2018.

Presiding Justice, Valentine Oriji, also threatened to invalidate the outcome of congresses if the party disregards the position of the Court.

The presiding judge had, after proceeding on Friday, ordered that all activities regarding the APC congresses in the State should be stayed, pending the hearing of the application slated for August 10.

However, Uzodimma, speaking at a pre-Congress luncheon for critical APC stakeholders in the State, urged them to conduct a peaceful congress.

“I have seen the amount of interest and commitment by many of our members towards the ward congress.

“If you don’t love the party, that expression of interest will not be there. Therefore, our job is to ensure that this huge goodwill is used maximally for the building and strengthening of our great party and metamorphose into an electoral force.

“I have seen the scramble and struggle for who will control structure and who will not control structure.

“This can only happen if the man presiding over has no political experience in Imo State.

“We are going to use a transparent guideline – which is an open contest. If you have a list of names you have written, please drop it.

“The people will say who will guide them. The guideline tells it all.

“I can go into a room and write a list for you, but I can’t because I want transparency.

“So, if I didn’t do it, please don’t do it. Let transparency rule us,” he added.



