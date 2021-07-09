UNIBEN Fresh Graduate, TJ Drowns In Swimming Pool (Photo)

A fresh graduate of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) simply identified as Joshua, has reportedly drowned at a swimming pool in Benin City, the Edo state capital.

CAMPUS GIST reliably gathered that the student, popularly called ‘TJ’ by his friends, drowned at the pool where they had gone for a post-graduation picnic.

According to an impeccable source who spoke to CAMPUS GIST on Friday, the incident happened on Thursday in the Edo state capital.

“He(TJ) doesn’t know how to swim, I was told he left the children’s pool for the deepest part of the adults’ session where he drowned,” the source claimed.

But another source, who craved anonymity, gave a different narrative. “I was told TJ hit his head on something inside the deep pool where he was found dead.”

The deceased who ‘signed out’ barely four days ago as part of final year rituals, was a Microbiology student in the Faculty of Life Sciences.

Friends and course mates of the deceased have taken to social media to mourn the late graduate of Microbiology.

Meanwhile, CAMPUS GIST gathered that colleagues of the deceased who went to the station to report the matter have been detained by the Police authority.



