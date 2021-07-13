UNIBEN Graduate Who Rocked ‘Aggressive Malpractice’ Shirt Lands In Trouble

The identity of the University of Benin female graduate in a viral video bragging about how she graduated using ‘malpractice’ has been revealed.

In the video, the female graduate had an inscription on her signing out shirt that ascribed her academic success to ‘aggressive malpractice’.

“Aggressive malpractice brought me this far”, the inscription read. The excited graduand seemed not to care as she showed off the shirt while giving dance moves.

While many Nigerians slammed her shirt inscription, others cautioned that the lady’s action may see her certificate withheld by the University.

Identity of the lady have now emerged as the University Management launched a manhunt for the erring fresh graduate, following the outrage that trailed the video.

The lady has been identified as one Peace Ufuoma. An impeccable source told CAMPUS GIST that, Ufoma graduated from Microbiology Department, Faculty of Life Sciences.

Meanwhile, following the outrage that trailed the manner in which the student marked concluding her undergraduate studies, the University Management has commenced investigations into the viral video.

CAMPUS GIST reliably gathered that necessary arrangements have been put in place to summon the graduate to appear before a Disciplinary Panel over the video. If found wanting, she may be dismissed or have her certificate withheld.

Students are usually invited to Panels or Committees on offences bothering on examination malpractices such as the one Ufoma is being investigated for.

A top official of the institution who spoke in an exclusive chat with CAMPUS GIST on Monday, while craving anonymity, lamented that the lady’s actions had brought shame to the University.

“The character exhibited by the student is not a true reflection of who we are as an institution of learning – our training, discipline, norms and tradition. We raise and award our certificates to only deserving graduands both in character and learning,” the official told CAMPUS GIST.

Some alumni of the University who commented on the matter, lamented the extent of damage the actions of the graduate may have brought to the institution and other alumni.

“I think if this is allowed to slide, it would set a bad precedent. The worse is yet to come. Some people might feel Uniben doesn’t have a standard anymore and we produce jokers as graduates”, said a former Union leader of the school.

“I personally find this shameful and a slap on Uniben as an institution, a top institution at that”, an alumni of the University commented in one of the platforms where the video was reposted.

Another wrote: “The internet never forgets. So if I am seeking for job and now present my CV to a company, my employers will base my status as a Uniben graduate as someone who must have engaged in exam malpractice in school and subject me to further tests and screening.”



