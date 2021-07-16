UNIBEN Sets Up Panel To Probe ‘Aggressive Malpractice’ Video Graduate

BREAKING: After CAMPUS GIST’s report, UNIBEN sets up Panel to probe “Aggressive Malpractice” Student

Following the exclusive report by CAMPUS GIST, Management of University of Benin has set up a special Committee to probe a student of the institution who was captured in a video bragging about how she graduated using ‘malpractice’.

In the viral video, the fresh female graduate had an inscription on her signing out shirt that ascribed her academic success to ‘aggressive malpractice’. “Aggressive malpractice brought me this far”, the inscription read.

CAMPUS GIST had, in the exclusive report, unmasked the lady’s identity as Peace Ufuoma, a student of the Department of Microbiology, Faculty of Life Sciences, with Matriculation Number LSC1605452.

The University Management has now set up a special Committee to probe the fresh graduate including all her exam scripts and results from 100 level to final year and investigate the viral video.

In a memo exclusively obtained by CAMPUS GIST on Thursday, the seven-man Committee is headed by Prof. (Mrs) I.O. Enabulele as Chairman, with Dr. (Mrs) I.B. Idemudia as Secretary and comprises of six females and a male.

The memo which was signed by Prof. S.E. Omonigho, Head of Department, Department of Microbiology, Faculty of Life Sciences, gave the Committee one week to submit its report to the Head of Department, Microbiology.

Terms of Reference: (a) to investigate her involvement in any examination malpractice; (b) to investigate what actually transpired about the online publications; (c) to scrutinize all her results till date including all exam scripts etc.; (d) to scrutinize all marking schemes for all her courses; (e) how true is the inscription on her shirt?; (f) did she really do malpractice?; (g) to provide any other useful information on the matter.

Meanwhile, CAMPUS GIST gathered that the Committee which has since been inaugurated, has begun work. A member of the Commitee, who craved anonymity, told CAMPUS GIST that the Committee has begun meeting already and will soon invite Miss Ufuoma.

The Committee member also assured that no stone will be left unturned during the course of investigation, even as the Committee guarantees fair hearing to the affected student to defend herself.

“There is room for the accused student to defend herself, aside we doing our jobs deligently in line with the terms of reference and making necessary recommendations”, the Commmitee member told CAMPUS GIST.

As students and aggrieved alumni of the University of Benin await the final report of the special Committee in the coming weeks, tension is now high as to what the recommendation may look like.

The recommendation of the Committee may be subjected to further approval by the University Senate. Based on its findings, the Committee may recommend sanctions. There are also chances that the student may be exonerated.

But if found wanting or culpable, Miss Ufoma may be recommended for immediate expulsion, extension of academic year(s)/probation, have all her scripts and exam results remarked or have her certificate withheld by the University Management.



