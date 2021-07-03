UNIUYO Student Shot Dead, Another Injured As Rival Cult Groups Clash (Photos)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

A student of the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, has been killed and another shot in a supremacy battle which erupted between two rivals cult groups in the institution, NaijaCover Reports.

It was gathered by NaijaCover, that the incident started on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, when the 300-level student in the department of Geography Department, Faculty of Social Sciences was shot dead by some suspected cultists.

After the death of the student identified as Duke Alexander, a reprisal attack was launched by a rival group the next day, NaijaCover Learnt.

“A student from the Department of Geography was killed on Tuesday. But, on Wednesday around 5 pm, we heard some gunshots in the Department of Fine Art and on getting there discovered that a final year student was shot. He was said to be rushed to an undisclosed hospital where he is undergoing treatment,” a source said.

Meanwhile, the Management of the institution has ordered all students to vacate hostels till further notice.

The statement issued on Thursday, July 1, by the Registrar of the University, Mr. Aniediabasi Udofia, urged students whose academic activities were still running to do so from their respective homes.

“The University Management has given a directive that all students residing in the hostels in the University Campus should vacate same before 6.pm of today, Thursday, July 01, 20211 till further notice,” the statement read.

“Students who have any ongoing academic activities (Examination or Research Projects) to do in the school during this period are advised to do so from their respective homes. By this notice, The Dean of Students and the Director, Security are requested to ensure that the hostels were evacuated as directed by the Management.”

