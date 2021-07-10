University Of Calabar Undergraduate Dies As Car Hits Him (Disturbing Photos)

Tragedy, Report: from University of Calabar of Calabar study group.

9th july, 2021.

A student of university of calabar lost his life to a hit and run driver. Undergraduate with a Nick name known as Lewis, Hails from Boki local government of Cross river state, 2019/2020 session, Lewis is a 100Level student in department of Biochemistry Hails lost his life yesterday night around 10pm along IBB by Kuda, Cross River State.

Witness said Its already very late at night lewis was trying to cross to the other side of the road, he thought the road is free without him knowing a car without light is coming from behind, he was knocked down in the process, out of haste the driver have no choice but to leave Lewis to his fate, he lost much of blood in the process and was later rushed to University of Calabar teaching Hospital by a good Samaritan ,where he gave up to Ghost.

