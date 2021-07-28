UNIZIK Student Bleeds After Lecturer Beat Her For Not Wearing Ankara (Pix, Video)

UNIZIK Student Beaten By Lecturer For Not Wearing Ankara Dress (Photo, Video)

A viral video captured injury allegedly inflicted on the body of a female student of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka by a male lecturer who assaulted her for not wearing Ankara dress to the school hall, IgbereTV reports.

The video shared on Instagram was captioned;

“They have killed us in economics department #Unizik oooo… How many suffer wey we go suffer for this school?

Why and where on earth is it ethical to hit a student at all? Not to talk of to this extent… It was a male lecturer of Unizik that did this…

He should release my shoe shaa let me go home”

