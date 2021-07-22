Upcoming Actor, Maduagwu Blasts Obi Cubana: You Claim To Be Wealthy Yet …

Obi Cubana claims to be wealthy yet the road to where he did his mum’s burial remain untarred – Actor Uche Maduagwu

Actor Uche Maduagwu has tackled socialite, Obi Cubana, over the talk-of-the-town funeral he staged for his mum.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, Uche mentioned that the socialite claims to be rich but couldn’t tar the road where he did the funeral of his mum. He wrote;

Dear Obi, abeg did u spend half of what was SPRAYED at Oba on any of your mums #birthdays wen she dey alive? Hmmm… jesus wept. Anyways, i am just a celeb, wetin i know?

According to section 21 of the CBN act, 2007, a person who spray the #Naira risk imprisonment for a term not less than six months but why are the billionaires who sprayed money at #Obatown still walking #like kings on the street?

Cubana oga claim to be WEALTHY yet the road to where he did his mama burial remain untarred, so many primary #schools in oba no get roof, not even boreholes for clean water maybe his own billions na only for #party not oba development #share #anambra #oba #bbnaija #repost”



