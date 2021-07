Below is the Terminal building of Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport Umueri almost ready for commissioning. Only the escalators, elevators and a carousel are awaiting installation.

Meanwhile, on Monday July 12, 2021, the Minister of Finance, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed and the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo flew into the Airport in the aircrafts shown in two of picture attached.

Anambra to the world!