The topflight T-Junction flyover #bridge project, at the intractable Nike Lake Road, Enugu East Local Government Area, being constructed by the administration of #Governor Ifeanyi #Ugwuanyi of #Enugu State, in progress as the state government rehabilitates the Last Bus-Stop Abakpa Nike/Umuchigbo/Nkwor Nike Junction Road (ongoing), one of the major bypasses designated for motorists and road users, pending completion of the flyover bridge.

#EnuguStateIsInTheHandsOfGod

#amokelouis