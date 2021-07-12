Updated Cost of renting a 1 Bedroom Apartment in Lagos.

Lagos

The average price of 1 bedroom flats for rent in Lagos is ₦750,000 per annum. The most expensive flat costs ₦3,500,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦100,000 per annum.

Agbara-Igbesa| Agege| Ajah| Alimosho| Amuwo Odofin| Apapa| Ayobo| Badagry| Egbe| Ejigbo| Eko Atlantic City| Epe| Gbagada| Ibeju| Ibeju Lekki| Idimu| Ifako-Ijaiye| Iganmu| Ijaiye| Ijede| Ijesha | Ikeja| Ikorodu| Ikotun |Ikoyi| Ilashe |Ilupeju| Ipaja| Isheri |Isheri North| Isolo| Itire| Ketu| Kosofe| Lagos Island| Lekki| Magodo| Maryland| Mushin| Ogudu| Ojo| Ojodu| Ojota| Oke-Odo| Orile| Oshodi| Shomolu| Surulere| Victoria Island (VI)| Yaba

Ogudu

The average price of 1 bedroom flats for rent in Ogudu, Lagos is ₦650,000 per annum. The most expensive flat costs ₦1,360,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦250,000 per annum

Alimosho

The average price of 1 bedroom flats for rent in Alimosho, Lagos is ₦300,000 per annum. The most expensive flat costs ₦500,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦200,000 per annum.

Ikotun

The average price of 1 bedroom flats for rent in Ikotun, Lagos is ₦200,000 per annum. The most expensive flat costs ₦500,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦120,000 per annum.

Maryland

The average price of 1 bedroom flats for rent in Maryland, Lagos is ₦600,000 per annum. The most expensive flat costs ₦1,800,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦400,000 per annum.

Surulere

The average price of 1 bedroom flats for rent in Surulere, Lagos is ₦550,000 per annum. The most expensive flat costs ₦1,000,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦118,000 per annum.

Yaba

The average price of 1 bedroom flats for rent in Yaba, Lagos is ₦600,000 per annum. The most expensive flat costs ₦1,300,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦250,000 per annum.

Lekki

The average price of 1 bedroom flats for rent in Lekki, Lagos is ₦1,400,000 per annum. The most expensive flat costs ₦3,000,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦600,000 per annum.

Magodo

The average price of 1 bedroom flats for rent in Magodo, Lagos is ₦650,000 per annum. The most expensive flat costs ₦1,500,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦400,000 per annum

Ikeja

The average price of 1 bedroom flats for rent in Ikeja, Lagos is ₦1,000,000 per annum. The most expensive flat costs ₦2,460,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦500,000 per annum.

Ikoyi

The average price of 1 bedroom flats for rent in Ikoyi, Lagos is ₦3,000,000 per annum. The most expensive flat costs ₦14,400,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦700,000 per annum.

Ilupeju

The average price of 1 bedroom flats for rent in Ilupeju, Lagos is ₦600,000 per annum. The most expensive flat costs ₦1,000,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦300,000 per annum.

Ajah

The average price of 1 bedroom flats for rent in Ajah, Lagos is ₦600,000 per annum. The most expensive flat costs ₦1,300,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦250,000 per annum.

Gbagada

The average price of 1 bedroom flats for rent in Gbagada, Lagos is ₦700,000 per annum. The most expensive flat costs ₦1,640,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦300,000 per annum.

Amuwo Odofin

The average price of flats for rent in Amuwo Odofin, Lagos is ₦1,200,000 per annum. The most expensive flat costs ₦2,800,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦250,000 per annum.

Ikorodu

The average price of 1 bedroom flats for rent in Ikorodu, Lagos is ₦200,000 per annum. The most expensive flat costs ₦400,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦100,000 per annum.

Isolo

The average price of 1 bedroom flats for rent in Isolo, Lagos is ₦500,000 per annum. The most expensive flat costs ₦750,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦300,000 per annum.

