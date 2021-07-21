Updated Cost of renting a 2 Bedroom Apartment in Lagos.

NOTE: Price varies from street, kind of houses in that axis

The average price of 2 bedroom flats for rent in Lagos is ₦1,300,000 per annum. The most expensive flat/apartment costs ₦15,000,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦228,000 per annum.

You can rent an apartment in the location of your choice

Agbara-Igbesa| Agege| Ajah| Alimosho| Amuwo Odofin| Apapa| Ayobo| Badagry| Egbe| Ejigbo| Eko Atlantic City| Epe| Gbagada| Ibeju| Ibeju Lekki| Idimu| Ifako-Ijaiye| Iganmu| Ijaiye| Ijede| Ijesha | Ikeja| Ikorodu| Ikotun |Ikoyi| Ilashe |Ilupeju| Ipaja| Isheri |Isheri North| Isolo| Itire| Ketu| Kosofe| Lagos Island| Lekki| Magodo| Maryland| Mushin| Ogudu| Ojo| Ojodu| Ojota| Oke-Odo| Orile| Oshodi| Shomolu| Surulere| Victoria Island (VI)| Yaba

Ogudu

The average price of 2 bedroom flats for rent in Ogudu, Lagos is ₦1,200,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦1,800,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦700,000 per annum.

Isolo

The average price of 2 bedroom flats for rent in Isolo, Lagos is ₦900,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦1,500,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦6000,000 per annum.

Ikorodu

The average price of 2 bedroom flats for rent in Ikorodu, Lagos is ₦350,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦1,000,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦150,000 per annum.

Ikotun

The average price of 2 bedroom flats for rent in Ikotun, Lagos is ₦300,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦600,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦250,000 per annum.

Alimosho

The average price of 2 bedroom flats for rent in Alimosho, Lagos is ₦600,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦1,200,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦250,000 per annum

Ibeju Lekki

The average price of 2 bedroom flats for rent in Ibeju Lekki, Lagos is ₦639,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦1,860,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦300,000 per annum.

Ifako/Ijaiye

The average price of 2 bedroom flats for rent in Ifako-Ijaiye, Lagos is ₦550,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦1,000,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦300,000 per annum.

Eko Atlantic City

The average price of 2 bedroom flats for rent in Eko Atlantic City, Lagos is ₦18,500,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦22,000,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦15,000,000 per annum

Gbagada

The average price of 2 bedroom flats for rent in Gbagada, Lagos is ₦1,100,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦2,000,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦700,000 per annum.

Magodo

The average price of 2 bedroom flats for rent in Magodo, Lagos is ₦1,300,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦7,410,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦600,000 per annum.

Ikeja

The average price of 2 bedroom flats for rent in Ikeja, Lagos is ₦1,200,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦3,500,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦600,000 per annum.

Victoria Island

The average price of 2 bedroom flats for rent in Victoria Island (VI), Lagos is ₦3,500,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦15,000,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦1,200,000 per annum

Surulere

The average price of 2 bedroom flats for rent in Surulere, Lagos is ₦1,000,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦2,000,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦600,000 per annum.

Maryland

The average price of 2 bedroom flats for rent in Maryland, Lagos is ₦1,200,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦5,000,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦700,000 per annum

Agege

The average price of 2 bedroom flats for rent in Agege, Lagos is ₦550,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦1,160,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦280,000 per annum.

Festac

The average price of 2 bedroom flats for rent in Festac, Lagos is ₦1,200,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦3,000,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦800,000 per annum.

Lagos Island

The average price of 2 bedroom flats for rent in Lagos Island, Lagos is ₦1,850,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦2,500,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦400,000 per annum.

Lekki Phase 1

The average price of 2 bedroom flats for rent in Lekki, Lagos is ₦3,000,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦6,500,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦1,200,000 per annum.

Lekki Phase 2

The average price of 2 bedroom flats for rent in Lekki Phase 2, Lekki, Lagos is ₦2,000,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦5,000,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦900,000 per annum.

Ajah

The average price of 2 bedroom flats for rent in Ajah, Lagos is ₦1,000,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦2,000,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦400,000 per annum.

Yaba

The average price of 2 bedroom flats for rent in Yaba, Lagos is ₦1,200,000 per annum. The most expensive flat/apartment costs ₦2,300,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦414,000 per annum.



https://clytee.com/2021/07/17/cost-of-renting-a-2-bedroom-apartment-in-lagos/