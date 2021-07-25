Updated Cost of renting a 3 Bedroom Apartment in Lagos.

Lagos

The average price of 3 bedroom flats for rent in Lagos is ₦2,500,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦17,000,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦500,000 per annum

Newly Built Studio & 2Bed at Costain with PoP and private balcony

You can rent an apartment in the location of your choice

Agbara-Igbesa| Agege| Ajah| Alimosho| Amuwo Odofin| Apapa| Ayobo| Badagry| Egbe| Ejigbo| Eko Atlantic City| Epe| Gbagada| Ibeju| Ibeju Lekki| Idimu| Ifako-Ijaiye| Iganmu| Ijaiye| Ijede| Ijesha | Ikeja| Ikorodu| Ikotun |Ikoyi| Ilashe |Ilupeju| Ipaja| Isheri |Isheri North| Isolo| Itire| Ketu| Kosofe| Lagos Island| Lekki| Magodo| Maryland| Mushin| Ogudu| Ojo| Ojodu| Ojota| Oke-Odo| Orile| Oshodi| Shomolu| Surulere| Victoria Island (VI)| Yaba

Agege

The average price of 3 bedroom flats for rent in Agege, Lagos is ₦700,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦1,080,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦350,000 per annum

Alimosho

The average price of 3 bedroom flats for rent in Alimosho, Lagos is ₦700,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦2,000,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦350,000 per annum

Amuwo Odofin

The average price of 3 bedroom flats for rent in Amuwo Odofin, Lagos is ₦1,300,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦1,800,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦700,000 per annum

Apapa

The average price of 3 bedroom flats for rent in Apapa, Lagos is ₦3,250,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦25,000,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦1,200,000 per annum

Ayobo

The average price of 3 bedroom flats for rent in Ayobo, Lagos is ₦425,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦800,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦250,000 per annum

Ibeju Lekki

The average price of 3 bedroom flats for rent in Ibeju Lekki, Lagos is ₦800,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦1,500,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦437,000 per annum

Ifako-Ijaiye

The average price of 3 bedroom flats for rent in Ifako-Ijaiye, Lagos is ₦600,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦1,000,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦400,000 per annum

Ipaja

The average price of 3 bedroom flats for rent in Ipaja, Lagos is ₦500,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦800,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦180,000 per annum

Ilupeju

The average price of 3 bedroom flats for rent in Ipaja, Lagos is ₦500,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦1,300,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦180,000 per annum

Ikotun

The average price of 3 bedroom flats for rent in Ikotun, Lagos is ₦500,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦900,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦250,000 per annum

Ikorodu

The average price of 3 bedroom flats for rent in Ikorodu, Lagos is ₦500,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦800,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦250,000 per annum

Ikeja

The average price of 3 bedroom flats for rent in Ikeja, Lagos is ₦2,000,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦12,000,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦900,000 per annum

Isolo

The average price of 3 bedroom flats for rent in Isolo, Lagos is ₦1,000,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦1,800,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦500,000 per annum

Opic

The average price of 3 bedroom flats for rent in Isheri North, Lagos is ₦1,000,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦1,720,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦516,000 per annum

Isheri

The average price of 3 bedroom flats for rent in Isheri, Lagos is ₦1,250,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦1,500,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦600,000 per annum

Mushin

The average price of 3 bedroom flats for rent in Mushin, Lagos is ₦775,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦1,000,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦650,000 per annum

Maryland

The average price of 3 bedroom flats for rent in Maryland, Lagos is ₦2,500,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦15,000,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦1,000,000 per annum

Magodo

The average price of 3 bedroom flats for rent in Magodo, Lagos is ₦3,500,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦5,000,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦1,637,000 per annum

Kosofe

The average price of 3 bedroom flats for rent in Kosofe, Lagos is ₦775,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦1,500,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦400,000 per annum

Ketu

The average price of 3 bedroom flats for rent in Ketu, Lagos is ₦1,000,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦2,000,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦900,000 per annum.+

Surulere

The average price of 3 bedroom flats for rent in Surulere, Lagos is ₦1,200,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦3,000,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦900,000 per annum

Shomolu

The average price of 3 bedroom flats for rent in Shomolu, Lagos is ₦1,200,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦2,000,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦800,000 per annum

Ojodu

The average price of 3 bedroom flats for rent in Ojodu, Lagos is ₦900,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦1,500,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦350,000 per annum

Ojo

The average price of 3 bedroom flats for rent in Ojo, Lagos is ₦430,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦660,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦280,000 per annum

Ogudu

The average price of 3 bedroom flats for rent in Ogudu, Lagos is ₦1,800,000 per annum. The most expensive flat / apartment costs ₦3,930,000 per annum while the cheapest costs ₦1,000,000 per annum

https://clytee.com/2021/07/24/cost-of-renting-a-3-bedroom-apartment-in-lagos-2021/